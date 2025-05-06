Flick praises impact of 'genius' Yamal

Inter Milan host Barcelona at the San Siro in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

The first leg treated viewers to one of the best games of the season as the teams played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in Montjuic, with Lamine Yamal shining and Inter proving that they are a force to be reckoned with.

And that Inter performance has given Barca and Hansi Flick plenty to think about as they travel to Milan hoping to make their first Champions League final since winning the competition in 2015.

Inter themselves were in a final as recently as 2023, though this season they have an even better chance of winning their fourth European Cup, with Simone Inzaghi’s side quietly confident as they look to book a place in the final in Munich on 31 May.

