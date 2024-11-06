Inter vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Gunners face tricky Champions League outing
Mikel Arteta will want his team to continue their impressive start to the campaign
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Arsenal travel to Italy this evening when they take on Inter Milan in the league phase of the Champions League. The Gunners have made a strong start to their European campaign but sit just outside the automatic qualifying spots after three games.
Mikel Arteta’s men are unbeaten from their first three matches with wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk following a goalless draw with Atalanta on the opening gameweek. The Champions League offers Arsenal the chance to get back to winning ways after losing to Newcastle at the weekend. They have seven points and will keep in touch with the teams near the top of the table should they leave the San Siro victorious.
For their part, Inter Milan have similarly performed well with confident wins over Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade coming after a draw against Man City. They are currently second in the Serie A table and are on an eight-game unbeaten streak since a 2-1 loss to AC Milan in September.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Inzaghi addresses how he’ll beat Arsenal
The Inter Milan boss is confident his team can overcome the Gunners tonight especially with home advantage spurring his side on.
In his pre-match press conference, Simone Inzaghi touched on his gameplan and how he plans on beating Arsenal.
He said: “We want to keep the ball as much as we can. Arsenal can cause us problems when they have ball, but we can do the same when we’re in possession.”
‘We know we are working well'
Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi says his team are in great form ahead of Wednesday night’s visit from Arsenal and believes his players have what it takes to secure three points.
He said: “We know we are working well. In the last eight games, we have seven wins and a draw. We know what awaits us – Arsenal are among the strongest teams in Europe – but we are playing in our stadium and we believe in our chances.”
Arsenal receive Martin Odegaard boost but Declan Rice adds to injury concerns
Martin Odegaard is set to hand Arsenal a major boost by making his comeback against Inter Milan, but Declan Rice has missed out on the travelling squad.
Odegaard – who has been out of action since September with an ankle injury – trained alongside his team-mates at Arsenal’s London Colney base on Tuesday morning.
And it is understood Odegaard will travel to Milan ahead of his side’s Champions League fixture at San Siro on Wednesday. Rice, however, has not travelled to Italy but only as a precaution ahead of the crucial London derby with Chelsea on Sunday.
Arsenal receive Martin Odegaard boost but Declan Rice adds to injury concerns
Odegaard has not featured for the Gunners since picking up an injury at the start of September while on international duty with Norway
Inter vs Arsenal predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see the two teams lining-up this evening. Arsenal seem to have a fairly decent squad available though they will probably be without influential captain Martin Odegaard once again.
Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Arsenal early team news
Martin Odegaard is moving closer to a return for Arsenal after missing much of the last two months with an ankle injury and has made the trip to Italy.
Declan Rice has not travelled, however, as a precaution ahead of Sunday’s clash against Chelsea.
Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes were able to feature against Newcastle after overcoming their issues, but defensive trio Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori remain sidelined.
Inter Milan early team news
Alessandro Bastoni exited Inter’s league win against Venezia prematurely to spark injury fears, but it appears the defender was only dealing with cramp rather than anything more serious. He may therefore take up his place in Simone Inzaghi‘s back three.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Inter vs Arsenal?
The Champions League clash between Inter and Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 6 November at the San Siro in Milan.
Inter vs Arsenal
Arsenal will look to put their stuttering domestic form behind them as they continue their Champions League campaign with a trip to Italy to face Inter Milan.
Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a significant set-back in their title chase with a defeat at Newcastle on Saturday, with a couple of key injuries unsettling the London club’s squad.
They have made a solid start in this competition, though, with two wins and a draw from their first three games leaving them well placed.
Inter, meanwhile, have the same record and like their visitors are yet to concede a Champions League goal this season.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action where Arsenal make the trip to Italy to take on Inter Milan in the league phase.
Yesterday’s results were a mixed bag for British teams as Liverpool swept Bayer Leverkusen aside and Celtic came from behind to defeat RB Leipzig while Manchester City were beaten 4-1 by Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP.
Arsenal have been in a poor run of form and Mikel Arteta will be hoping his team can emulate Liverpool with a convincing European win tonight.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments