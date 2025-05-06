Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inter Milan and Barcelona are set to resume their captivating Champions League semi-final after the pair shared six goals in a thrilling first leg.

Inter rocked their hosts with early goals from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries but a Lamine Yamal-inspired Barcelona roared back to leave the encounter level heading to Italy.

More goals seem certain given the high-risk, high-reward favoured by Hansi Flick this season, with the German hoping to take the Catalan club back to European football’s biggest stage for the first time in a decade.

Yet Inter are sure to be a tough proposition at the San Siro as they bid to reach a second final in three years.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Inter Milan vs Barcelona?

Inter Milan vs Barcelona is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 May at the San Siro in Milan.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 7pm BST.

Team news

Lautaro Martinez could yet be available for Inter Milan, though the striker is a major doubt after his hamstring injury in the first leg. Benjamin Pavard’s participation is also uncertain.

Barcelona look set to be without both of their first-choice full-backs, with Alejandro Balde not yet back to fitness after injury and Jules Kounde absent. Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez could thus be deployed on either side of a back four comprised of centre-halves.

Predicted line-ups

Inter XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Arnautovic.

Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Garcia, Aruajo, Cubarsi, Martinez; Olmo, De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Torres, Raphinha.

Odds

Inter to progress 6/5

Barcelona to progess 8/11

