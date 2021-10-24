Inter Milan host Juventus in the Derby d’Italia on Sunday with both sides eager to launch a title challenge in Serie A.

Both teams are off the pace though, with Napoli seven points clear of Inter and 10 clear of the Old Lady.

A pair of victories in the Champions League midweek over Sheriff and Zenit will instill confidence for the clash at the San Siro, with defeat for the visitors leaving them in a spot of bother to merely finish inside the top four with Roma, Lazio and Atalanta all primed to take advantage of this game.

It promises to be a fascinating battle with quality spread out all across the pitch. Inter took the win in this fixture last season, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Arturo Vidal and Nico Barella, though the Old Lady did win 2-1 at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia after a Cristiano Ronaldo double.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 19:45 BST on Sunday 24 October at the San Siro.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with the show starting just as the game is kicking off at 19:45 BST. If you’re after build-up and pre-match discussion, then James Richardson and James Horncastle will be on to talk about the evening’s calcio on Golazzo Live from 19:00 on the same channel.

What is the team news?

Simone Inzaghi’s squad has a clean bill of health. Hakan Calhanoglu has recovered from an ankle injury. Edin Dzeko is tipped to start over Joaquin Correa in attack.

Matteo Darmian is battling with Denzel Dumfries to start on the right, while there is also depth on the left with Federico Dimarco pushing Ivan Perisic for a place in the line-up.

Paulo Dybala is a doubt with a left thigh injury, while Adrien Rabiot is out due to Covid-19. Morata has been carrying a thigh injury and may not be ready to start, which could see Moise Kean step in to start.

De Ligt looks primed to come back into the XI, though Giorgio Chiellini is also primed to start should Massimiliano Allegri prefer the Italian.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Morata, Chiesa

Odds

Inter Milan: 21/20

Draw: 5/2

Juventus: 23/10

Prediction

Max Allegri’s Juve are edging towards some kind of form that could act as a platform for a title push, the narrow wins over Roma and Zenit bring confidence with another victory here set to bring them to the top of the group pushing early pace-setters Napoli and Milan. A routine Inter win over Sheriff in the Champions League win was crucial to shake off any hangover from a damaging loss at Lazio, so this one is delicately poised. We’ll sit on the fence in a tight affair, 1-1.