It is one of the biggest fixtures in the Italian football calendar with Inter Milan vs Juventus headlining another weekend of Serie A.

The champions were left reeling last weekend when Lazio stormed back to inflict a 3-1 defeat on Simone Inzaghi’s side.

While Massimiliano Allegir’s side edged out Jose Mourinho’s Roma before consolidating their place at the top of their Champions League group with victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg.

With Napoli separating themselves from the chasing pack, three points is a must for both teams, with the Old Lady risking their top four status should they suffer another loss and Napoli capitalise to move 13 points clear of them. Arturo Vidal and Nico Barella helped Inter emerge victorious in the same game last term in the league, but the reverse fixture saw a thrilling win for Juve, as Juan Cuadrado struck two minutes from time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 19:45 BST on Sunday 24 October at the San Siro.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with the show starting just as the game is kicking off at 19:45 BST. If you’re after build-up and pre-match discussion, then James Richardson and James Horncastle will be on to talk about the evening’s calcio on Golazzo Live from 19:00 on the same channel.

What is the team news?

Simone Inzaghi’s squad has a clean bill of health. Hakan Calhanoglu has recovered from an ankle injury. Edin Dzeko is tipped to start over Joaquin Correa in attack.

Matteo Darmian is battling with Denzel Dumfries to start on the right, while there is also depth on the left with Federico Dimarco pushing Ivan Perisic for a place in the line-up.

Paulo Dybala is a doubt with a left thigh injury, while Adrien Rabiot is out due to Covid-19. Morata has been carrying a thigh injury and may not be ready to start, which could see Moise Kean step in to start.

De Ligt looks primed to come back into the XI, though Giorgio Chiellini is also primed to start should Massimiliano Allegri prefer the Italian.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Juventus XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Morata, Chiesa

Odds

Inter Milan: 21/20

Draw: 5/2

Juventus: 23/10

Prediction

Max Allegri’s Juve are edging towards some kind of form that could act as a platform for a title push, the narrow wins over Roma and Zenit bring confidence with another victory here set to bring them to the top of the group pushing early pace-setters Napoli and Milan. A routine Inter win over Sheriff in the Champions League win was crucial to shake off any hangover from a damaging loss at Lazio, so this one is delicately poised. We’ll sit on the fence in a tight affair, 1-1.