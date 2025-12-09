Is Inter Milan v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool face another huge test as they travel to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds are lurching from crisis to crisis, squandering a two-goal lead to draw at Leeds at the weekend in a match that was entirely overshadowed by an incendiary interview by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian claimed he had been thrown under the bus at Anfield and said that he no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot, with Salah omitted from the squad and the fallout from his explosive comments hanging over the club as they prepare to face Inter.

Both sides lost their previous Champions League encounters, Liverpool enduring a 4-1 rout at home by PSV and Inter losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid, but the Nerazzurri will be full of confidence as they sit fourth in the table, three points clear of tonight’s visitors in 13th.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Inter Milan v Liverpool?

Inter Milan face Liverpool at the San Siro on Tuesday 9 December, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Inter will be without the injured trio of Matteo Darmian, Tomas Palacios and Raffaele Di Gennaro, but Denzel Dumfries may be fit for a cameo if not a start as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Mohamed Salah has not travelled with the Liverpool squad after his stunning outburst. None of Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa or Wataru Endo have made the trip, either, due to fitness issues.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Augusto, Zielinski, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike; Isak