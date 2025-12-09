The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Inter Milan v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash
Everything you need to know as crisis-ridden Liverpool face Inter in the Champions League
Liverpool face another huge test as they travel to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
The Reds are lurching from crisis to crisis, squandering a two-goal lead to draw at Leeds at the weekend in a match that was entirely overshadowed by an incendiary interview by Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian claimed he had been thrown under the bus at Anfield and said that he no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot, with Salah omitted from the squad and the fallout from his explosive comments hanging over the club as they prepare to face Inter.
Both sides lost their previous Champions League encounters, Liverpool enduring a 4-1 rout at home by PSV and Inter losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid, but the Nerazzurri will be full of confidence as they sit fourth in the table, three points clear of tonight’s visitors in 13th.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is Inter Milan v Liverpool?
Inter Milan face Liverpool at the San Siro on Tuesday 9 December, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can start a free 30-day trial here.
Team news
Inter will be without the injured trio of Matteo Darmian, Tomas Palacios and Raffaele Di Gennaro, but Denzel Dumfries may be fit for a cameo if not a start as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Mohamed Salah has not travelled with the Liverpool squad after his stunning outburst. None of Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa or Wataru Endo have made the trip, either, due to fitness issues.
Predicted line-ups
Inter Milan XI: Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Augusto, Zielinski, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike; Isak
