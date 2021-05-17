The rearranged Euro 2020 is set to get underway this summer with the eyes of the football world turning to Europe.

The tournament was set to take place last June and July before the coronavirus pandemic intervened forcing Uefa to shift the finals by 12 months.

Turkey and Italy will kick things off in Rome on Friday 11 June in the tournament opener before Group B gets underway on Saturday 12 June with Denmark vs Finland and Belgium vs Russia.

It promises to be a keenly-contested group with the potential for three teams to progress to the knockout stages.

Here is everything you need to know about Group B:

Which teams are in Group B?

Denmark, Finland, Belgium and Russia make up Group B.

What are the venues?

Copenhagen (Parken Stadium) and St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium).

What are the fixtures and when are they?

Saturday 12 June

Denmark vs Finland - 5pm (Copenhagen)

Belgium vs Russia - 8pm (St Petersburg)

Wednesday 16 June

Finland vs Russia - 2pm (St Petersburg)

Thursday 17 June

Denmark vs Belgium - 5pm (Copenhagen)

Monday 21 June

Russia vs Denmark - 8pm (Copenhagen)

Finland vs Belgium - 8pm (St Petersburg)

How do the teams shape up?

Roberto Martinez’s Belgium head into the tournament as one of the favourites and, with a team packed with world-class talent, justifiably so. Former winners Denmark are always a tough nut to crack and will be sure to provide a stern test. Russia, who did so well on home soil in the 2018 World Cup, will hope to spring more surprises while Finland, complete with free-scoring Norwich striker Teemu Pukki, will want to deliver on their first-ever appearance at the finals.

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Copenhagen have committed to hosting 12,500 supporters at the Parken Stadium while the Russians are hopeful 34,000 could be welcomed to the St Petersburg Stadium, including the possibility of overseas supporters.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

Who is going to win the group?

Belgium 8/11

Denmark 15/8

Russia 5/1

Finland 19/1

All odds via Paddy Power