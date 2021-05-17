The rearranged Euro 2020 is set to get underway this summer with the eyes of the football world turning to Europe.

The tournament was set to take place last June and July before the coronavirus pandemic intervened forcing Uefa to shift the finals by 12 months.

Turkey and Italy will kick things off in Rome on Friday 11 June in the tournament opener before Group C gets underway on Sunday 13 June with Netherlands vs Ukraine and Austria vs North Macedonia.

It promises to be a keenly-contested group with the potential for three teams to progress to the knockout stages.

Here is everything you need to know about Group C:

Which teams are in Group C?

Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia make up Group C.

What are the venues?

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA) and Bucharest (National Arena).

What are the fixtures and when are they?

Sunday 13 June

Austria vs North Macedonia - 5pm (Bucharest)

Netherlands vs Ukraine - 8pm (Amsterdam)

Thursday 17 June

Ukraine vs North Macedonia - 2pm (Bucharest)

Netherlands vs Austria - 8pm (Amsterdam)

Monday 21 June

North Macedonia vs Netherlands - 5pm (Amsterdam)

Ukraine vs Austria - 5pm (Bucharest)

How do the teams shape up?

The Netherlands, winners in 1988, are always favoured in any major tournament but having failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup there will be pressure on new coach Frank de Boer to deliver. Co-hosts back in 2012 this is the first time Ukraine have qualified outright and they will want to capitalise while fellow rookies North Macedonia will surely hope to do the same. Austria, with the likes of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba on board, could be a dark horse but haven’t won a game at a major finals since 1990.

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Amsterdam have confirmed they will host 12,000 supporters at the Johan Cruijff ArenA while Bucharest will welcome 13,000 to the National Arena with the potential in both cases for that to increase.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

Who is going to win the group?

Netherlands 1/3

Austria 11/2

Ukraine 6/1

North Macedonia 22/1

All odds via Paddy Power