When does Euro 2020 start? All the dates you need to know

The rescheduled tournament takes place this summer

Lawrence Ostlere@lawrenceostlere
Friday 11 June 2021 16:22
Gareth Southgate expects England to face a tough group at Euro 2020

Euro 2020 has been rescheduled to this summer with 12 countries set to host one of the biggest events in world sport.

The showpiece European competition was supposed to take place 12 months ago only for the coronavirus pandemic to force it into being postponed by a year.

It is set to go ahead in 2021, however, with plenty of home nations interest.

England will meet Croatia, Czech Republic and their oldest rivals Scotland, following Steve Clarke’s side’s incredible penalty shoot-out win over Serbia.

Wales will meet Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before heading to Rome to take on Group A favourites Italy.

Elsewhere, the undoubted ‘group of death’ features the 2014 World Cup winners, Germany, the reigning world champions, France, and the reigning European champions, Portugal, with Hungary given the fourth place.

The tournament will be the first European Championships to be played across the entire breadth of the continent, using a number of different venues from Dublin to Baku.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When does Euro 2020 start?

The tournament begins on Friday 11 June in Rome.

When is the final?

The tournament ends with the final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday 11 July.

What are the groups?

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia.

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland.

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary.

What are the venues?

  • Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
  • Baku (Olympic Stadium)
  • Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
  • St Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
  • Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
  • Bucharest (National Arena)
  • London (Wembley Stadium)
  • Glasgow (Hampden Park)
  • Budapest (Puskás Aréna)
  • Munich (Fußball Arena München)
  • Seville (La Cartuja Stadium)

How many fans are going to be allowed in?

That remains up in the air, but a number of venues have committed to having supporters back in stadiums for the tournament.

Wembley Stadium has pledged to have 25 per cent capacity for games held there, with the potential for that to be increased as restrictions in England are relaxed.

Glasgow too are hoping to have 25 per cent capacity at Hampden Park but Dublin are unable to make such assurances meaning they will likely lose their selection of matches.

Other host venues are even more bullish with St Petersburg planning for 50 per cent capacity at their matches with Budapest hoping for full capacity.

What about tickets?

The initial ticketing process saw the biggest demand ever seen for a major tournament with more than 19 million people applying for the two million tickets available.

Uefa gave fans the opportunity to hand back any tickets at a full refund back in December with another opportunity to do so until 22 April.

For games that remain oversubscribed a later ticket ballot will decide who still gets to attend.

What is the fixture schedule?

Group Stage
DateMatchTeamsGroupVenue
Friday 11th JuneMatch 1Turkey vs ItalyGroup ARome
Saturday 12th JuneMatch 2Wales vs SwitzerlandGroup A Baku
Saturday 12th JuneMatch 3Denmark vs FinlandGroup BCopenhagen
Saturday 12th JuneMatch 4Belgium vs RussiaGroup BSt Petersburg
Sunday 13th JuneMatch 5Netherlands vs UkraineGroup CAmsterdam
Sunday 13th JuneMatch 6Austria vs North MacedoniaGroup CBucharest
Sunday 13th JuneMatch 7England vs CroatiaGroup DLondon
Monday 14th JuneMatch 8Scotland vs Czech RepublicGroup DGlasgow
Monday 14th JuneMatch 9Poland vs SlovakiaGroup ESt Petersburg
Monday 14th JuneMatch 10Spain vs SwedenGroup ESeville
Tuesday 15th JuneMatch 11Hungary vs PortugalGroup FBudapest
Tuesday 15th JuneMatch 12France vs GermanyGroup FMunich
Wednesday 16th JuneMatch 13Turkey vs WalesGroup ABaku
Wednesday 16th JuneMatch 14Italy vs SwitzerlandGroup ARome
Wednesday 16th JuneMatch 15Denmark vs BelgiumGroup BCopenhagen
Thursday 17th JuneMatch 16Finland vs RussiaGroup BSt Petersburg
Thursday 17th JuneMatch 17Netherlands vs AustriaGroup CAmsterdam
Thursday 17th JuneMatch 18Ukraine vs North MacedoniaGroup CBucharest
Friday 18th JuneMatch 19Croatia vs Czech RepublicGroup DGlasgow
Friday 18th JuneMatch 20England vs ScotlandGroup DLondon
Friday 18th JuneMatch 21Sweden vs SlovakiaGroup ESt Petersburg
Saturday 19th JuneMatch 22Spain vs PolandGroup ESeville
Saturday 19th JuneMatch 23Hungary vs FranceGroup FBudapest
Saturday 19th JuneMatch 24Germany vs HungaryGroup FMunich
Sunday 20th JuneMatch 25Switzerland vs TurkeyGroup ABaku
Sunday 20th JuneMatch 26Italy vs WalesGroup ARome
Monday 21st JuneMatch 27Russia vs DenmarkGroup BCopenhagen
Monday 21st JuneMatch 28Finland vs BelgiumGroup BSt Petersburg
Monday 21st JuneMatch 29North Macedonia vs NetherlandsGroup CAmsterdam
Monday 21st JuneMatch 30Ukraine vs AustriaGroup CBucharest
Tuesday 22nd JuneMatch 31Croatia vs ScotlandGroup DGlasgow
Tuesday 22nd JuneMatch 32Czech Republic vs EnglandGroup DLondon
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 33Sweden vs PolandGroup ESeville
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 34Slovakia vs SpainGroup ESt Petersburg
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 35Portugal vs FranceGroup FBudapest
Wednesday 23rd JuneMatch 36Germany vs HungaryGroup FMunich
Round of 16
Saturday 26th JuneMatch 37Group A winner v Group C runner-upLondon
Saturday 26th JuneMatch 38Group A runner-up v Group B runner-upAmsterdam
Sunday 27th JuneMatch 39Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third placeSeville
Sunday 27th JuneMatch 40Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – BudapestBudapest
Monday 28th  JuneMatch 41Group F winner v Group A/B/C third placeBucharest
Monday 28th  JuneMatch 42Group D runner-up v Group E runner-upCopenhagen
Tuesday 29th JuneMatch 43Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third placeGlasgow
Tuesday 29th JuneMatch 44Group D winner v Group F runner-upLondon
TBCQuarter-finals
Friday 2nd July, 5pmMatch 45Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42St Petersburg
Friday 2nd July, 8pmMatch 46Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37Munich
Saturday 3rd July, 5pmMatch 47Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38Baku
Saturday 3rd July, 8pmMatch 48Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44Rome
Semi-finals
Tuesday 6th July, 8pmMatch 49Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46London
Wednesday 7th July, 8pmMatch 50Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47London
Final
Sunday 11th July, 8pmMatch 51Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50London

Who is going to win?

England 9/2

France 11/2

Belgium 6/1

Spain 13/2

Germany 15/2

Portugal 15/2

All odds via Paddy Power

