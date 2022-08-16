Marcus Harness strike keeps Ipswich’s run going

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ipswich stayed top of Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win at Burton.

Marcus Harness drilled home his third goal of the season on the hour to give the Suffolk side the points.

Kieran McKenna’s side have taken 10 points from their opening four games and won their last three.

Peterborough are second after ending 10-man Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten record with a 2-0 victory.

The Owls had Reece James sent off after 34 minutes for a high challenge on winger Joe Ward.

Posh, who were beaten at Plymouth last weekend, took advantage as Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor struck second-half goals.

Portsmouth and Bolton retained their unbeaten records with home wins.

Pompey beat Cambridge 4-1 after falling behind to Joe Ironside’s goal on the half-hour mark.

Colby Bishop levelled in first-half stoppage time before Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs struck.

Defender Connor Ogilvie nodded in Reeco Hackett’s cross 13 minutes from time to complete the rout.

Conor Bradley’s 39th-minute winner saw Bolton to a 1-0 success against Morecambe.

It was the Liverpool loanee’s second goal of his Bolton spell following his Carabao Cup strike against Salford.

Exeter and Charlton also moved into the top six on the back of impressive victories.

The Devon side overcame Wycombe 3-1 at home with Harry Kite – his third goal in four games – Archie Collins and Timothee Dieng on target.

Grecians old boy David Wheeler had given Wycombe second-half hope with a spectacular strike cutting the gap to 2-1.

Charlton were 5-1 winners against Plymouth, who had James Wilson sent off six minutes before half-time for foul play when trailing 1-0.

Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi put Charlton ahead, and Jayden Stockley and Sean Clare increased the lead before the interval.

Morgan Whittaker reduced the deficit, but Charlie Kirk and Miles Leaburn added to Plymouth’s misery.

Barnsley beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 to leapfrog them in the table.

Devante Cole, Jordan Williams and Josh Benson netted for the impressive Tykes.

Lincoln and MK Dons both claimed their first wins of the season.

The Imps won 2-1 at Oxford where Tom Hopper and Anthony Scully scored first-half goals.

Oxford replied through a Cameron Brannagan penalty, but this was a third defeat in four games for Karl Robinson’s side.

Veteran midfielder Bradley Johnson scored his first MK Dons goals in a 2-1 home win against Port Vale.

Ellis Harrison managed a late consolation for the visitors.

There were goalless draws between Fleetwood and Cheltenham and Shrewsbury and Derby.

Forest Green’s home game with Accrington was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.