Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696688704

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Portman Road

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688626

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

7 October 2023 15:23
1696688620

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Brandon Williams (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7 October 2023 15:23
1696688565

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688386

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Preston North End 0. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross following a corner.

7 October 2023 15:19
1696688349

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Brad Potts.

7 October 2023 15:19
1696688223

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town).

7 October 2023 15:17
1696688064

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Offside, Preston North End. Robert Brady tries a through ball, but Milutin Osmajic is caught offside.

7 October 2023 15:14
1696687995

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Hirst.

7 October 2023 15:13
1696687904

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 October 2023 15:11
1696687812

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End

Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

7 October 2023 15:10

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in