Ipswich Town vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Portman Road
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Ipswich Town vs Preston North End
Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brandon Williams (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing.
Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Preston North End 0. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Brad Potts.
Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town).
Offside, Preston North End. Robert Brady tries a through ball, but Milutin Osmajic is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Hirst.
Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
