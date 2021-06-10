Wigan sign Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards

Winger Gwion Edwards has signed a two-year contract with Sky Bet League One side Wigan

Edwards, who made 40 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich last season, started his career at Swansea and spent seven years with the club after graduating from the academy.

The 28-year-old, who scored against Latics in the first game of last season, told the club’s website: “I’m really pleased to get it sorted.

“I’ve travelled up from Swansea and done a medical and met everyone, and I’m really happy to be here. I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve played here before against Wigan and know about the club, know about the manager. He (Leam Richardson) sold the move to me with the ambition of what they want to do and where they want to go.

“It’s something that I want to be part of.”

PA