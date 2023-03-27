Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Republic of Ireland face a tough start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as France travel to Dublin.

The visitors laid down a marker of their intent in Group B by thrashing the Netherlands on Friday, and will hope to build on that 4-0 victory.

Ireland last beat France in 1981, but Stephen Kenny insists his side will stick with a possession-based game they have developed to try and match their opponents.

With two teams to go through to the European Championships from each group, even a point for the hosts could prove exceptionally valuable.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Ireland vs France?

The Republic of Ireland vs France is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Monday 27 March at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Group B fixture on Viaplay Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action on the Viaplay website.

Team news

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been struggling with a thigh issue, leaving the full-back a doubt, with left wing-back Callum O’Dowda troubled by a groin injury, too. Josh Cullen and Jason Knight could start in midfield while Gavin Bazunu may resume goalkeeping duties ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher.

France are not believed to have any fresh injury concerns after the win over the Netherlands. Didier Deschamps may look to rotate a little given the shortish turnaround.

Predicted line-ups

Republic of Ireland XI: Bazunu; Egan, Collins, O’Shea; Coleman, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, O’Dowda; Ferguson, Obafemi

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Odds

Ireland win 10/1

Draw 17/4

France win 7/20

Prediction

The Republic of Ireland are capable of causing France problems, but the visitors looked in fine form against the Netherlands, and should have too much for their hosts. Republic of Ireland 1-3 France