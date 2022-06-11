Is Ireland vs Scotland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture today

Everything you need to know ahead of the Nations League fixture in Dublin

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 June 2022 07:58
(Getty Images)

Scotland will look to build on their opening Uefa Nations League victory against Amenia when they take on the Republic of Ireland in Dublin this afternoon.

The hosts are under pressure after Steven Kenny’s side suffered consecutive defeats to Armenia and Ukraine to open their campaign.

Scotland, though, will sense the opportunity to top the group after beating Armenia in their opening fixture, in what is their first match against the Republic of Ireland since 2015.

The 2-0 win at Hampden came just days after Steve Clarke’s side saw their World Cup dreams come to an end against Ukraine last week.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is the Republic of Ireland vs Scotland?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 11 June at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and on the Premier Sports Player.

What is the team news?

Seamus Coleman has been struggling with a groin injury while John Egan is an injury doubt.

Scotland have no reported injury concerns in the squad but Clarke may want to make changes.

Predicted line-ups

Republic of Ireland: Kelleher; O’Shea, Collins, Duffy; Christie, Cullen, Hendrick, Stevens; Robinson, Obafemi, Knight

Scotland: Gordon; Hickey, McTominay, Hendry, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, McGregor, Armstrong; Adams, Christie

Odds

Republic of Ireland: 17/10

Draw: 2/1

Scotland: 9/5

Prediction

Republic of Ireland 1-2 Scotland

