Ireland vs England prediction: Grealish 9/2 to make goalscoring return

England begin life after Gareth Southgate on Saturday when they kick off their Nations League campaign away to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin (5pm, ITV).

Interim manager Lee Carsley will take charge for the first time, following Southgate’s decision to stand down after England’s Euro 24 final defeat by Spain in July.

It will be an interesting return to the Irish capital for the former Republic of Ireland international who played 40 times for his country.

For Ireland, it will be the first game for new manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, who was appointed in July as a replacement for Stephen Kenny after the FAI decided not to renew his contract when it expired in November 2023.

John O’Shea took temporary charge for four games and the former Manchester United and Sunderland defender has been named assistant coach to the former Jamaica and Iceland boss.

This is the first of a Nations League double-header for both sides with England hosting Finland and Ireland welcoming Greece on Tuesday.

It’s the first competitive meeting between the two sides since a pair of Euro 92 qualifiers, which both ended all square. In fact, five of the last six completed matches have ended as draws, the exception being England’s 3-0 win in a friendly game in November 2020.

Betting sites make England strong favourites to come out on top again with Carsley’s new-look squad 8/15 to leave Dublin victorious.

Ireland are as big as 6/1 with some bookmakers and this looks a tough first assignment for Hallgrimsson.

Ireland vs England Nations League preview: Grealish to come back to haunt Ireland

Jack Grealish was a surprise omission from Southgate’s squad for the Euros and he admitted he was “heartbroken” by the decision after featuring regularly in the build-up to the tournament.

He is now back in the squad and has been warned to expect a frosty reception from the Irish crowd.

Grealish, who is looking to add to his 36 caps, represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, qualifying through his grandparents, before switching his allegiance to England in 2015.

Grealish is yet to get up and running this season, but he did make his first start of the campaign in Manchester City’s 3-1 at West Ham last weekend, registering two attempts on goal.

The 28-year-old is hoping to bag his first goals since 2022 World Cup, when he netted in the 6-2 win over Iran and with the likes of Cole Palmer and Phil Foden missing, there’s a chance Grealish gets a start in Dublin.

Given England’s list of absentees, which also includes Ollie Watkins, Grealish should potentially be a shorter price on betting apps to net than the 9/2 currently being offered.

Ireland vs England Nations League prediction 1: Jack Grealish to score at any time - 9/2 Bet365

Ireland vs England Nations League tips: England to dominate and attack

The biggest criticism of England at the Euros was their insipid attacking play with Southgate’s system failing to get much out of the Three Lions’s most creative talents.

It may take some time for Carsley to implement a more attacking mindset and his quest for goals isn’t helped by the absence of Jude Bellingham, Palmer, Foden and Watkins.

But, such is England’s strength in depth, there’s no lack of attacking quality with Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, who has four goals already this season, Jarrod Bowen, Grealish, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka all in the squad.

Carsley’s England U21 side, who won last summer’s U21 European Championships, could be described as fluid, attacking and high-risk, so the complete opposite to Southgate’s safe approach.

Football betting sites expect a comfortable England win and if Carsley can get his ideas across quickly, fans might be treated to an entertaining Nations League encounter.

Ireland vs England Nations League prediction 2: England to win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 - 24/5 William Hill

Ireland vs England Nations League odds: Szmodics to keep up dream start to the season

What a start to the season it’s been for Sammie Szmodics. He started the season at Blackburn Rovers, scoring three goals in his first two games.

He then completed a £9m move to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town in time to make his debut against Liverpool in the opening game of the season.

His first Premier League start came a week later against City at the Etihad Stadium, and he opened the scoring after just seven minutes.

The 28-year-old won his four Ireland caps last season, playing in O’Shea’s four games in charge, and the 5/1 available at some new betting sites about him opening his account for Ireland looks a little on the large side.

Ireland vs England Nations League prediction 3: Sammie Szmodics to at any time - 5/1 Bet365