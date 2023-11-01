Spain star Irene Paredes denied 100th cap due to ‘computer error’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Irene Paredes was denied the opportunity to make her 100th appearance for Spain after an computer error meant that she wasn’t listed in the squad for Tuesday’s match against Switzerland.

The Barcelona defender had missed her country’s 1-0 win against Italy last Friday with injury but was hoping to make her return to the team for their Nations League fixture in Zurich.

However, a computer glitch in Uefa’s system meant that the Spanish Football Federation were unable to update their squad list ahead of the game.

The squad from the previous game - which Paredes missed - was instead submitted, meaning the 32-year-old was unable to be selected.

The error also meant Amaiur Sarriegi still appeared in the squad list, despite being withdrawn from the national squad due to injury.

“There was some kind of computer problem,” Spain’s head coach Montse Tome said.

“I was told about it at the hotel so I had to adapt to the situation. From there, we chose the 11 that you saw.”

On the pitch, Spain extended their perfect start in their Nations League group, running out comfortable 7-1 winners against Switzerland after a brace from Alexia Putellas. Aitana Bonmati also started the game after being crowned Women’s Ballon d’Or winner earlier in the week.

Paredes could still earn her 100th cap for her country in next month’s international break when Space take on Italy and Sweden. Putellas and Jenni Hermoso are the only current players to have reached the landmark for the national side.

Hermoso made a triumphant return to the national side last week, coming off the bench to score the winner against Italy in her first appearance for Spain since the kiss scandal involving former Spanish football president Luis Rubiales at the women’s World Cup final.