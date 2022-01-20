Is Ivory Coast vs Algeria on TV? Time, channel and how to watch all today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures
All you need to know ahead of today’s group stage games
The group phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is fast drawing to a close and on Thursday it’s the turn of Groups E and F to wrap up their fixtures.
Ivory Coast take on Algeria in the day’s biggest match-up, with four games in total on show.
Algeria are the reigning champions of the AFCON but are in massive danger of a shock exit at this stage; they are bottom of Group E and must win for a chance at going through.
In the other group, it’s something of a winner-takes-all situation between Gambia and Tunisia, though all four nations still have hopes of progression depending on results elsewhere.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the day’s big clash and the rest of the fixtures on Thursday.
When is the match?
Ivory Coast vs Algeria kicks off at 4pm GMT on Thursday, 20 January 2022.
Where can I watch it?
This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It will also be broadcast on BBC Red Button and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
All the day’s fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Today’s full list of AFCON games
Ivory Coast vs Algeria - 4pm (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, BBC Red Button)
Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea - 4pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
Gambia vs Tunisia - 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)
Mali vs Mauritania - 7pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
Odds
Ivory Coast 51/19
Draw 11/5
Algeria 11/8
Latest odds to win AFCON
Cameroon 9/2
Nigeria 6/1
Senegal 9/2
Morocco 6/1
Ivory Coast 13/2
Egypt 12/1
Mali 14/1
Algeria 16/1
Prediction
Ivory Coast have enough firepower to trouble Algeria, who have failed to show a cutting edge in attack themselves. Ivory Coast 2-1 Algeria.
