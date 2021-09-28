Euro 2020 winners Italy will play Copa America winners Argentina in a new match between the respective continental champions, Uefa and CONMEBOL have announced.

The fixture will take place in June 2022 following an agreement between Uefa and South American counterparts CONMEBOL, which will see two further editions of the match held in between major international men’s tournaments.

The announcement appears to be in spite of Fifa’s plans to stage the World Cup every two years, an idea that both Uefa and CONMEBOL oppose.

The location of the inaugural match next summer has yet to be announced.

In a statement, Uefa said the agreement represents the “broadening of their existing cooperation” with CONMEBOL and will also cover women’s football, youth categories and referee exchanges.

Italy defeated England on penalties in July to win the rescheduled European Championships while Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 as Lionel Messi won the first major international tournament of his career.

The next staging of the European and South American championships will be in 2024, with the second match between the respective winners of the tournaments expected to take place the following summer.