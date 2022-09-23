Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England will resume their preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup when they face Italy at the San Siro tonight.

But ahead of what is their penultimate match before facing Iran in the World Cup group stages, England’s more immediate concern is avoiding relegation from the Uefa Nations League.

After damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, England come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points.

They are three points behind Italy with two matches remaining, which means Gareth Southgate’s side will be relegated to League B if they lose at the San Siro.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

What is the England team news?

Injury to Kalvin Phillips and fitness doubts over Jordan Henderson has opened the door for Jude Bellingham to partner Declan Rice in midfield.

Aaron Ramsdale should replace the injured Jordan Pickford in goal and Eric Dier looks set to start in defence, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell options at full-back.

Fikayo Tomori could start ahead of Harry Maguire, but Kieran Trippier could also come in if Southgate opts for a back five.

Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling should start, meaning Ivan Toney may have to wait to make his debut off the bench.

Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen and Jack Grealish will compete for the final starting spot.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Emerson; Jorginho, Barella, Tonali; Raspadori, Scamacca, Gnonto

England: Ramsdale; Trippier, James, Dier, Tomori, Chilwell; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Odds

Italy: 2/1

Draw: 9/4

England: 18/11

Prediction

England are overdue a performance but it was overlooked that their run of four games without a win in June came at the end of a long season. Southgate’s squad should be refreshed and look far stronger than their Italian counterparts on paper. England to win through goals from Kane and Sterling. Italy 1-2 England