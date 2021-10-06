Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Italy host Spain in the semi-final of the Nations League.

Roberto Mancini’s European champions are unbeaten in 37 international matches as they set their eyes on further silverware and know to achieve that feat they will have to triumph over Spain once again. In an exhilarating semi-final at Wembley this summer, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics in the penalty shootout ensured Italy of their place in the Euro 2020 final, where they would, of course, come from behind to defeat England and lift the trophy. Ahead of tonight’s match, Mancini said it was his side’s toughest test of the summer and warned that repeating the result would be far from simple. “They were the team we struggled against most during Euro 2020,” he said. “It would be amazing to win [the Nations League straight] after the European Championship and it would be amazing to qualify for the World Cup early, but it won’t be that easy.”

Spain suffered a surprising defeat against Switzerland in the World Cup qualifiers last month but have since recovered with victories over Georgia and Kosovo. Luis Enrique will be forced to make several changes to his preferred starting eleven, though, with Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Jordi Alba all ruled out with injury. Follow all the latest updates below: