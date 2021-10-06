Italy vs Spain LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Italy host Spain in the semi-final of the Nations League.
Roberto Mancini’s European champions are unbeaten in 37 international matches as they set their eyes on further silverware and know to achieve that feat they will have to triumph over Spain once again. In an exhilarating semi-final at Wembley this summer, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s heroics in the penalty shootout ensured Italy of their place in the Euro 2020 final, where they would, of course, come from behind to defeat England and lift the trophy. Ahead of tonight’s match, Mancini said it was his side’s toughest test of the summer and warned that repeating the result would be far from simple. “They were the team we struggled against most during Euro 2020,” he said. “It would be amazing to win [the Nations League straight] after the European Championship and it would be amazing to qualify for the World Cup early, but it won’t be that easy.”
Spain suffered a surprising defeat against Switzerland in the World Cup qualifiers last month but have since recovered with victories over Georgia and Kosovo. Luis Enrique will be forced to make several changes to his preferred starting eleven, though, with Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Jordi Alba all ruled out with injury. Follow all the latest updates below:
Record breakers
Roberto Mancini’s Italy are on an international record of 37 matches without defeat, stretching all the way back to October 2018. The Azzurri’s last loss on home soil came way back in September 2016.
Luis Enrique’s three philosophies
Spain coach Luis Enrique attempted to sum up his approach to rebuilding the Spanish international team with just three words; ‘attack’, ‘pressure’ and ‘ambition’. He said:
"If I had to choose just three words to define what our coaching staff is after in terms of how Spain play, the first word would be ‘attack’, the second ‘pressure’, and the third ‘ambition.’
"The most important word is ‘attack’. When we sit down to pick a team, the first thing we look at is what they offer in attack. That means there’s a specific value, and we think if we have this at our disposal we’ll have a greater chance of winning. This is our first aim but every player will have ability to defend to balance this out.
“You’ll hear that and think: ‘Well that’s what every national team has!’ No! When we refer to ambition we mean playing the same every game, regardless of who we’re facing. I mean, we attack regardless of what the scoreline might be: we’ll just keep on attacking. If we’re winning 3-0, we’re not just going to sit back and defend, and if we’re losing 2-0 then we’ll stop attacking or attack more in a certain way."
Routes to the semi-finals
Italy went unbeaten in Group A1 in 2020, winning three and drawing three of their games with Netherlands, Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina to finish a point clear of the Netherlands and qualify for the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Spain topped Group A4, two points ahead of second-placed Germany, after winning all three of their home clashes, including a 6-0 thrashing of the four-time world champions in November 2020 when Man City forward Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick.
In fact, Luis Enrique’s side suffered their only group defeat last November when losing 1-0 in Ukraine.
Mancini on young Italian talents
Italy boss Roberto Mancini spoke about the rise of two of his young stars. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Federcio Chiesa. On 22-year-old Donnarumma he said:
“[He] started to play very young. He has great qualities. He is improving year after year in order to be considered the best goalkeeper [in the world]. Of course, we were very lucky to have him as our goalkeeper during Euro 2020.”
On Chiesa, Mancini added:
“I also think that Federico can still develop more. He is getting better on so many levels. He has good physical and technical abilities. He has to grow mentally, to find stability.”
The man to watch?
Federico Chiesa is arguably the man of the moment for Italy. He began the opening game of Euro 2020 against Turkey from the bench, but quickly became a central figure in Mancini’s team, scoring crucial goals, including one in the semi-final against Spain.
He is also in great form for his club having scored the winner for Juventus in their Champions League group stage clash with Chelsea just last week.
Italy vs Spain prediction: How will Nations League semi-final play out tonight?
European champions Italy play Spain tonight in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League, who will be out to avenge their defeat to Azzurri in the last four of Euro 2020 in July.
Roberto Mancini’s Italy have since broken the world record for the longest international unbeaten run, but they dropped points to both Bulgaria and Switzerland in September’s World Cup qualifying fixtures.
Predicting how Italy vs Spain will play out tonight
All the information you need ahead of the Uefa Nations League semi-final
Pre-match thoughts of Roberto Mancini
Italy boss Roberto Mancini says his side has to play a ‘great game’ against Spain who are masters in possession football as he looks for ways to utilise the talents of Moise Kean and Giacomo Raspadori from the bench. He said:
Thoughts of Luis Enrique
Spain coach Luis Enrique says he’s enjoying being back in Italy where he spent the 2011-12 season coaching Roma and added that despite having a few players missing his team will give it their all to win this evening. He said:
Gavi youngest ever Spanish player
At 17 years and 62 days old Gavi will become the youngest footballer to ever play for Spain. He has been described as a smart and daring sort of a footballer who’s yet to play a full 90 minutes for Barcelona.
Yet here he is, going up against the European champions with one of the most experienced, talented and ambitious midfields in the world.
No Chiellini for Italy
A surprise in the Italian starting line-up sees Alessandro Bastoni starting instead of Giorgio Chiellini in defence. The captain’s armband passes to fellow centre-back Leonardo Bonucci.
