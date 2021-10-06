Spain will look to avenge their Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to Italy tonight when they play the European champions in the last four of the Uefa Nations League.

Luis Enrique’s side were a penalty shootout away from joining England in the Euro 2020 final but Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo missed their kicks as Italy won 4-2.

The sides drew 1-1 in a thrilling semi-final at Wembley, but La Roja are missing a number of players who featured in that match, including Pedri, Morata, Olmo and Jordi Alba.

Apart from a couple of absences in attack, Italy are at full strength and are on a world-record run of 37 matches unbeaten under Roberto Mancini. Victory here would book a place in Sunday’s final, with Belgium and France meeting in the other semi-final tomorrow.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Italy vs Spain?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 6 October and will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What’s the team news?

Italy are without their two main strikers from their Euro 2020 campaign, with both Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti unavailable due to injury. That opens up an opportunity for either 21-year-old Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori, who scored his first goal for the Azzurri in September, or Moise Kean, who scored twice on his last appearance for the national team.

The rest of the Italy side will be made of up the team that featured against Spain and England for Roberto Mancini’s side at the European Championships in July.

Spain have been hit by a number of injuries for the Nations League semi-final, with Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Jordi Alba all out. West Ham’s Pablo Fornals and Manchester City’s Ferran Torres could be handed starts for Luis Enrique’s side, while 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi could make his international debut.

Possible line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Kean, Insigne

Spain: Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Reguilon; Koke, Busquets, Fornals; Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Sarabia

Odds

Italy: 6/5

Draw: 21/10

Spain: 11/4

Prediction

Backed by a home crowd and with the confidence that comes with recently winning a major tournament, everything points to another Italy win here, this time in 90 minutes against a weakened Spain side. Italy 2-0 Spain