Italy vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV tonight

Italy face Switzerland in their second fixture of Euro 2020.

Roberto Mancini’s side waltzed to an easy 3-0 win over Turkey, as a Demirel opening goal was paired with second half goals from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne to secure all three points.

As for Switzerland, they opened their tournament with a 1-1 draw with Wales after Kieffer Moore headed home late to answer Breel Embolo’s own header.

This will be a crunch game for both teams, and Italy can guarantee progression with a second successive win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at the Stadio Olimpico.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7.15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The game will likely come too soon for Marco Verratti, who has overcome a knee injury but may not be match fit. Manuel Locatelli, linked with a move to the Premier League, will join Jorginho and Nicolo Barella in midfield. Giovanni Di Lorenzo will start in place of Alessandro Florenzi, who has a calf issue.

Vladimir Petkovic may bring in Denis Zakaria to counter Italy’s strength in midfield. The Swiss also called up goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to replace the injured Jonas Omlin as cover for Yann Sommer.

Predicted line-ups:

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Switzerland: Sommer, Elvedi, Akanji, Schar, Mbabu, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodriguez, Shaqiri, Embolo, Seferovic

Odds:

Italy: 4/7

Draw: 3/1

Switzerland: 11/2

Prediction:

While Italy were dominant in their win over Turkey and are deserved favourites here, don’t rule out a draw as Switzerland can be stubborn. However, I think Italy will have too much. 2-0 Italy.