Follow all the action Italy take on Switzerland in Euro 2020 Group A in Rome tonight.

The Italians started the tournament exactly as they had planned to with Lorenzo Insigne inspiring them to a comfortable 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening game on Friday night. Striker Ciro Immobile also got himself on the scoresheet as Roberto Mancini’s men started as they mean to go on in impressive fashion.

Switzerland started well too and should have made the victory safe against Wales in their opener in Baku on Saturday before being pegged back and forced to take a share of the points. The pressure is now on to get a positive result to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds on track with striker Breel Embolo, impressive against Wales, likely to be key to their chances.

There could be changes for the Azzurri with Mancini open to utilising his impressive squad, telling Sky Sport Italia: “The objective is qualification and it’s going to be tough against Switzerland, a side with a smart coach and who know what they need to do. They are a very good side and play well together.”

Follow live coverage of Italy vs Switzerland from Euro 2020 with the conclusion of Turkey vs Wales also below: