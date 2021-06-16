Italy vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, lineups and latest build-up tonight
Follow all the action Italy take on Switzerland in Euro 2020 Group A in Rome tonight.
The Italians started the tournament exactly as they had planned to with Lorenzo Insigne inspiring them to a comfortable 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening game on Friday night. Striker Ciro Immobile also got himself on the scoresheet as Roberto Mancini’s men started as they mean to go on in impressive fashion.
Switzerland started well too and should have made the victory safe against Wales in their opener in Baku on Saturday before being pegged back and forced to take a share of the points. The pressure is now on to get a positive result to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds on track with striker Breel Embolo, impressive against Wales, likely to be key to their chances.
There could be changes for the Azzurri with Mancini open to utilising his impressive squad, telling Sky Sport Italia: “The objective is qualification and it’s going to be tough against Switzerland, a side with a smart coach and who know what they need to do. They are a very good side and play well together.”
Follow live coverage of Italy vs Switzerland from Euro 2020 with the conclusion of Turkey vs Wales also below:
GOAL! Turkey 0-2 Wales
Bale to Roberts and Wales have killed the game now!!!
Euro 2020: Turkey 0-1 Wales
90+5 mins: Dear me. Bale and Moore both have attempts on goal saved and then blocked! It’s another corner for Wales. We are now into a fifth added minute!
Euro 2020: Turkey 0-1 Wales
90+3 mins: Oh it’s another massive chance for Wales! Bale feeds Wilson but he is smothered by the keeper as he looks to kill the game.
Neco Williams is coming on for Dan James here. Time wasting at its finest.
Euro 2020: Turkey 0-1 Wales
90+1 mins: Wales’ Mepham and Davies are booked along with Yilmaz for Turkey.
It’s a free-kick to Wales as we head into stoppage time. Rob Page’s side are merely seconds away from victory.
Ben Davies appeared to raise his hands to Yilmaz there and may be a bit lucky to escape with only a yellow. Wales fans won’t care about that right now though...
Euro 2020: Turkey 0-1 Wales
90 mins: Welsh fans will be resenting the mere invention of stoppage time here. We are into the final minute of the 90. How many added minutes for Wales to hold on?
The ball bounces around inside the Wales box and Mepham gets a desperate head to it to clear it away as Yilmaz lurks.
Oh and now there’s a massive scrap inside the box between a host of Wales and Turkey players. Total chaos.
There are four minutes added on but this could take a while.
Euro 2020: Turkey 0-1 Wales
89 mins: Dan James breaks and he is speeding away from the Turkey defence! He blitzes 60 yards in about four seconds and all he has to do is cross for Harry Wilson to head home. But the cross is over his head!
Let off for Turkey and they still have hope. Wales waste another wonderful opportunity to win the game.
Italy vs Switzerland: Team news for the Azzurri
Euro 2020: Turkey 0-1 Wales
88 mins: Apologies for some technical issues on our end for about ten minutes in this second half.
Wales have less than three minutes to cling on to a one-goal lead in this pulsating encounter in Baku. Mepham does superbly to get across to Calhanoglu and turn it away for a corner.
Oh what a save from Ward! Demaral leaps and meets the corner and Ward plucks it out of the air with a brilliant stop!
Euro 2020: Turkey 0-1 Wales
85 mins: Ramsey is heading off for Harry Wilson.
The goal scorer is going off as Rob Page looks to cling on to his side’s slender lead.
Turkey are continuing to probe but they just don’t have that end product at the moment.
You imagine Turkey are going to get one last chance in the final stages. Wales have to try and hang on.
Euro 2020: Turkey 0-1 Wales
82 mins: Wales give the ball away and it falls to Yilmaz but Wales are putting their bodies on the line now to try and preserve their lead. It’s desperate stuff from the Welsh but they are just about hanging on.
Under is on for Kahveci for the final 8 minutes for Turkey.
