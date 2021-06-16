Italy welcome Switzerland to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome at Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

Switzerland got their Euro 2020 journey off the ground with a 1-1 draw with Wales.

It appeared as though the Swiss would take all three points thanks to a Breel Embolo header, but striker Kieffer Moore ensured they took a point with a fine header of his own.

As for Italy, they dominated Turkey in the tournament’s opening game, with an own goal and strikes from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne securing a 3-0 win for the Azzurri.

Here’s everything you need to know about Italy vs Switzerland:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at the Stadio Olimpico.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7.15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The game will likely come too soon for Marco Verratti, who has overcome a knee injury but may not be match fit. Manuel Locatelli, linked with a move to the Premier League, will join Jorginho and Nicolo Barella in midfield. Giovanni Di Lorenzo will start in place of Alessandro Florenzi, who has a calf issue.

Vladimir Petkovic may bring in Denis Zakaria to counter Italy’s strength in midfield. The Swiss also called up goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to replace the injured Jonas Omlin as cover for Yann Sommer.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Switzerland: Sommer, Elvedi, Akanji, Schar, Mbabu, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodriguez, Shaqiri, Embolo, Seferovic

Odds

Italy: 4/7

Draw: 3/1

Switzerland: 11/2

Prediction

While Italy were dominant in their win over Turkey and are deserved favourites here, don’t rule out a draw as Switzerland can be stubborn. However, I think Italy will have too much. 3-1 Italy.