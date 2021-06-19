Italy vs Wales live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

The top two of Group A meet in the final round of games, with Italy already assured of progression to the last 16 of Euro 2020 and Wales confident of joining them.

Roberto Mancini’s side have been one of the early standouts of the tournament, scoring three in both their games so far and impressing with their speed of play and hard work in midfield.

Wales earned a somewhat fortuitous draw against Switzerland, but were deserved victors against a dismal Turkey side to move onto four points - which should be enough to see them through to the knock-outs.

There may be rotations from either manager in this game, but perhaps from Italy in particular to ensure their squad is fit and fresh for the knock-outs in which they are expected by some to go the distance.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5pm on Sunday 20 June in Baku.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV and S4C, and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Marco Verratti is back in training but isn’t likely to start. Giorgio Chiellini came off injured in the second game so is another unlikely to feature for Italy, while Alessandro Florenzi missed that game with a knock. Roberto Mancini could rotate in some positions, with Italy already through.

Wales have a full squad to choose from and could similarly change one or two positions to keep things fresh, in what will undoubtedly be another game needing hard work and plenty of running.

Predicted line-ups

ITA - Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Palmieri; Jorginho, Cristante, Locatelli; Berardi, Bellotti, Chiesa

WAL - Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore

Odds

Italy - 1/2

Draw -57/17

Wales - 41/5

Prediction

Italy’s quality, even with changes, is simply enormous. Wales have done the hard work and will now hope four points does indeed prove enough to see them through to the last 16. Italy 3-0 Wales.