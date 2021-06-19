Is Italy vs Wales on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

Italy have been the team to watch at Euro 2020 so far and their final group-stage game sees them face Wales in Baku.

The front three of Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne have impressed with their movement, link play and creativity, while midfielder Manuel Locatelli provided the drive from deep to score twice against Switzerland and seal their progression to the last 16.

Wales are on the verge of making the knock-out phase for the second consecutive European Championships; a draw will guarantee their place alongside Italy, but even defeat should still see them progress with the four points earned so far.

Gareth Bale was among their heroes in the win over Turkey, claiming two assists despite missing a penalty he had won himself.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5pm on Sunday 20 June in Baku.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on ITV and S4C, and can be streamed via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Marco Verratti is back in training but isn’t likely to start. Giorgio Chiellini came off injured in the second game so is another unlikely to feature for Italy, while Alessandro Florenzi missed that game with a knock. Roberto Mancini could rotate in some positions, with Italy already through.

Wales have a full squad to choose from and could similarly change one or two positions to keep things fresh, in what will undoubtedly be another game needing hard work and plenty of running.

Predicted line-ups

ITA - Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Palmieri; Jorginho, Cristante, Locatelli; Berardi, Bellotti, Chiesa

WAL - Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore

Odds

Italy - 1/2

Draw -57/17

Wales - 41/5

Prediction

Italy’s quality, even with changes, is simply enormous. Wales have done the hard work and will now hope four points does indeed prove enough to see them through to the last 16. Italy 3-0 Wales.