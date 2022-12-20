Ivan Toney charged over further alleged breaches of FA betting rules

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brentford striker Ivan Toney had been charged by the FA over a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules, the governing body has announced.

Toney was last month charged by the FA over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules between 2017 and 2021. The FA has now alleged an additional 30 breaches between 2017 and 2019.

Toney has unitil 4 January to provide a response. The 26-year-old previously had until 24 November to respond to the initial 232 initial alleged breaches.

Toney was a contender for England’s World Cup squad but missed out on the 26-man group that travelled to Qatar due to “footballing reasons”, according to the head of the FA Mark Bullingham.

The FA has strict betting rules and if a player is found guilty it can impose “financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans”.

Brentford said in a statement: “The FA have informed Brentford that Ivan Toney has been charged in relation to additional alleged breaches of their betting rules.

“Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue.

Brentford host Tottenham on Boxing Day in the first Premier League match since the World Cup break.