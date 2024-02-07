(REUTERS)

Ivory Coast have had a thrilling route to the semi-finals of their home tournament and now face a clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo for a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations showpiece.

They snuck through the group stages with only one win in three and following a final group game loss to Equatorial Guniea they sacked their manager, with Emerse Fae taking interim charge.

A last-16 penalty shootout saw them defeat current champions Senegal before Oumar Diakite netted a 122nd-minute winner against Mali (before getting sent off) to send the hosts into the final four.

DR Congo, meanwhile, have grown into the tournament nicely. They drew all three of their group stage games before knocking out Egypt on penalties and beating Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals. Of the remaining teams, the Leopards are certainly dark horses to lift the trophy for the first time since 1974.

