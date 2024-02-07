Ivory Coast vs DR Congo LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Africa Cup of Nations semi-final
Can the tournament hosts, Ivory Coast, reach the final?
Ivory Coast have had a thrilling route to the semi-finals of their home tournament and now face a clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo for a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations showpiece.
They snuck through the group stages with only one win in three and following a final group game loss to Equatorial Guniea they sacked their manager, with Emerse Fae taking interim charge.
A last-16 penalty shootout saw them defeat current champions Senegal before Oumar Diakite netted a 122nd-minute winner against Mali (before getting sent off) to send the hosts into the final four.
DR Congo, meanwhile, have grown into the tournament nicely. They drew all three of their group stage games before knocking out Egypt on penalties and beating Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals. Of the remaining teams, the Leopards are certainly dark horses to lift the trophy for the first time since 1974.
‘Resurrected’ Ivory Coast were gifted Africa Cup of Nations reprieve – now they could go on to win it
Sacked a manager, and then beat the entire continent. It would make a redemption story improbable enough to make the Mighty Ducks, the Karate Kid or even Rocky blush but it’s what Ivory Coast are facing the prospect of at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The hosts of this year’s tournament were within a whisker of being knocked out embarrassingly early on home soil but a brave decision looks to have become an inspired one, with the Elephants now just 90 minutes away from their first Afcon final in almost a decade.
This, after being only injury time away from an ignominious exit. From the group stage, the top two go through – and so do four of the six third-placed teams. In other words, only the worst eight nations from the starting 24 fail to make the knockouts at the Afcon, and Ivory Coast put themselves firmly on course to be in that collection after a win and two defeats.
Ivory Coast vs DR Congo betting tips
Ivory Coast must be wondering if their name is already on the trophy at the Africa Cup of Nations with the hosts having experienced a remarkable and unlikely run through to Wednesday’s semi-final against DR Congo (8pm GMT, BBC Three & Sky Sports).
The Elephants had looked set for a shock early exit from the 34th edition of the tournament after losing two of their three group games, including their heaviest-ever home defeat – a 4-0 thrashing by Equatorial Guinea.
But having scraped into the last-16 as one of the best third-placed sides from the group stage, Ivory Coast have gone on to eliminate defending champions Senegal and Mali, coming from behind in both instances to advance.
But in a tournament that’s been full of surprises so far, the host’s luck could run out against a well-organised and determined opponent in DR Congo.
Ivory Coast vs DR Congo - early team news
The Ivory Coast will be without Oumar Diakite and Odilon Kossounou after they received red cards against Mali.
Sebastien Haller may be fit enough to start following his spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
DRC have no new reported injury concerns.
We are expecting confirmed XI’s in about 45 minutes.
Ivory Coast vs DR Congo - all the key info
When is it?
Ivory Coast vs DRC will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live in the UK on BBC Three with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT, as well as Sky Sports Football.
The match will also be shown live on the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer apps and website and Sky subscribers can watch the game live on the Sky Go app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash between Ivory Coast and DR Congo.
The hosts have endured a topsy-turvy tournament, scraping through the group stages after sacking their manager but have now reached the final four after a dramatic win against Mali.
DR Congo, meanwhile, drew all three of their group-stage games before knocking out Egypt on penalties and beating Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-finals. The Leopards last won the tournament in 1974.
Stay with us for all the build-up, team news and match action!
