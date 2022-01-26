One of the biggest match-ups at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations so far takes place on Wednesday, with one of the pre-tournament favourites set for a relatively early exit.

Ivory Coast cruised through their group stage, finishing top and unbeaten in Group E, with only hosts Cameroon scoring more than the six goals The Elephants managed.

The goals have been spread around so far, with Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe the only player in the squad to notch twice at the tournament - which is the same tally as last-16 opponents Egypt have managed in total.

Mohamed Salah managed one goal as his team stumbled through, finishing second in Group D, and the Pharaohs know a big improvement is needed if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the day’s big clash and the AFCON matches on Tuesday.

When is the match?

Ivory Coast vs Egypt kicks off at 4pm GMT on Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Main Event. It will also be available on the BBC Red Button and the BBC iPlayer, as well as streamed on the BBC Sport website.

Both of the day's fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW TV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Today’s full list of AFCON games

Ivory Coast vs Egypt - 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Odds

Ivory Coast 11/8

Draw 21/10

Egypt 29/10

Latest odds to win AFCON

Cameroon - 3/1

Senegal - 7/2

Morocco - 6/1

Ivory Coast - 6/1

Tunisia - 8/1

Mali 9/1

Egypt 12/1

Burkina Faso 20/1

Prediction

Egypt came into the tournament with high hopes but they have not yet fired on all cylinders, while Ivory Coast look more dangerous and varied in their attack. That should tip the balance their way. Ivory Coast 2-1 Egypt.