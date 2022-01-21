England arrange Ivory Coast friendly in March
Gareth Southgate’s side will face the African side after playing Switzerland at Wembley.
England will play their first senior fixture against the Ivory Coast in a friendly this March.
Gareth Southgate’s side are preparing for the winter World Cup in Qatar and have lined-up two Wembley friendlies.
The Three Lions are facing Switzerland on March 26 and will then host the two-time African champions on March 29.
England have never played the Ivorians at senior level and the friendly marks the first time they have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.
The Football Association describes the match as “an important test for the Three Lions on the road to this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup”.
England play four Nations League fixtures in June, then complete Group A3 in September – the final international meet-up before the tournament in Qatar.
