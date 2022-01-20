There will be a change in continental champion this year, after the holders Algeria suffered an embarrassing early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Algeria went into their final group stage game needing a win but were unable to rouse themselves after poor performances earlier in the tournament, finding themselves three down before the hour mark.

Goals from Franck Kessie, Ibrahima Sangare and Nicolas Pepe put Ivory Coast well in control to render Sofiane Bendebka’s consolation irrelevant.

It leaves the Desert Warriors bottom of Group E with just a single point, having failed to score against Sierra Leone in a goalless draw before being beaten by Equatorial Guinea.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, established their place as one of the favourites heading into the knock-outs, finishing top with seven points.

Equatorial Guinea wrapped up second place with a 2-0 win over Sierra Leone, Pablo Ganet netting shortly before half-time. Sierra Leone were gifted an incredible chance to seal a draw which would prolong their stay in the tournament with a late penalty, but former Norwich and Middlesbrough forward Kei Kamara saw his spot-kick brilliantly saved in the 85th minute.

In the evening matches, Group F will come to a close as Gambia play Tunisia and Mali face Mauritania. The first three of those nations will all progress to the knock-outs, unless Mauritania can win by at least three along with a heavy Tunisia defeat, or else with Mauritania winning by four goals to instead knock out Comoros, who are currently the last-ranked of the third-placed sides going through.