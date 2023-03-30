Jump to content

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond charged with rape

Sunderland have suspended the player pending the outcome of legal proceedings

Lawrence Ostlere
Thursday 30 March 2023 16:35
<p>Jack Diamond in action for Sunderland</p>

Jack Diamond in action for Sunderland

(Getty Images)

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond has been charged with rape by Northumbria Police.

Lincoln City, for whom Diamond has played 31 times this season, have terminated their loan contract for the 23-year-old, and Sunderland have suspended him pending the outcome of the case.

Diamond was arrested following an incident in Washington, Tyne and Wear in May last year. Police have now charged him with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“Sunderland has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service,” the club said in a statement. “As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time”.

He will appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in May.

