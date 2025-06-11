Jack Grealish left out of Manchester City’s Club World Cup squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for the Club World Cup.

The England international was not included in the 27-man travelling party published by the Premier League club on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old’s omission had been widely anticipated and will raise further doubts over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder, signed for £100million from Aston Villa four years ago, has fallen down the pecking order at City since playing a starring role in their treble success of 2023.

He made just seven Premier League starts in the 2024-25 campaign and was notably not summoned from the bench as City went down to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final last month.

He was then left out of the matchday squad for the final Premier League game of the season at Fulham altogether.

With City’s overhaul of the squad continuing apace with four new signings this week, there is growing speculation Grealish could leave. He has been linked with a number of clubs in England and in Europe.

As expected, Kevin De Bruyne will also not be involved in this summer’s tournament in the United States.

The Belgian playmaker is leaving City this summer but could still have played before his contract expires on June 30.

The 33-year-old looks set to join Serie A champions Napoli when he officially becomes a free agent.

New signings Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli are all included in Pep Guardiola’s squad, which could have featured up to 35 names.

There will be an opportunity to register more players for the knockout stages should City progress that far.

City begin their campaign against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia next Wednesday before facing further group games against Al Ain of Abu Dhabi and Juventus.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is missing through injury, while James McAtee is on international duty with England Under-21s.