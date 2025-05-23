Jadon Sancho offered route out of Man United if Chelsea pass on permanent deal
Bayer Leverkusen are considering bringing Sancho back to the Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen are considering a move for Jadon Sancho, as he faces up to another move abroad in order to re-ignite his career.
The Manchester United winger has had limited impact in a loan move at Chelsea FC, who will only decide whether they want to take up a permanent option after a post-season summit.
Former club Borussia Dortmund are also understood to have passed up the chance of a deal.
Bayer Leverkusen are nevertheless understood to be pondering a deal, due to Sancho's previous impact in the Bundesliga.
The 25-year-old has 40 goals and 47 assists in 118 appearances during previous spells for Dortmund. By contrast, he only has three goals and five assists in 30 Premier League games for Chelsea.
United are desperate to make sales this summer, and Sancho has long been on the market, going back to a difficult spell under previous manager Erik ten Hag.
The winger, also has interest from Serie A, never fully settled after an expensive move in 2021, only ever showing flashes of the form he produced for Dortmund.
Leverkusen are currently deciding on a shortlist of managers to replace Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso, and one of those is Ten Hag.
If they do choose the Dutch coach, it is likely that any interest in Sancho would end.
