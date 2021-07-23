Jadon Sancho has outlined his desire to play in the Premier League fuelled his motivation to join Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund.

The England international has finally completed his £73 million move to Old Trafford.

United have long tracked the 21-year-old, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad at Euro 2020, failing to sign him last summer.

But now Sancho has penned a five-year deal with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and expressed his delight at completing the move.

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day,” said Sancho.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

New signing Jadon Sancho of Manchester United is unveiled at Carrington Training Ground (Getty)

“This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

“I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”