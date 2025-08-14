Roma emerge as loan suitors for Jadon Sancho — but Manchester United seek sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roma want to take Jadon Sancho on loan for the season, though Manchester United would prefer to sell the £73m winger.

The Serie A club have registered a strong interest in the England international, who is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and was part of the “bomb squad” who were not allowed to train with United’s first team in pre-season and were excluded from the pre-season tour of the United States.

And United are trying to bring in money by selling some of their unwanted attackers after spending £200m on new forwards.

They had agreed to sell Sancho to Chelsea for £25m as part of a loan move that saw him spend last season at Stamford Bridge but the London club paid a £5m penalty clause to opt out of buying him.

Sancho has not played a league game for United since August 2023, though he did appear in the Community Shield last summer.

After falling out with former manager Erik ten Hag in 2023, when he was banished to train with United’s Under-18s, he went back to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second half of the season, helping them reach the Champions League final.

While Ruben Amorim has since replaced Ten Hag, United have moved on from Sancho, who is in the last year of his contract.

United have brought in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, each for at least £62.5m, but they are yet to recoup any money in selling the four attackers who they said asked to leave Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan for the season, with the La Liga champions paying his wages.

Chelsea are interested in Alejandro Garnacho and Real Betis want Antony, after his successful loan spell there last season, but no deal is imminent for either winger. Nevertheless, there is an expectation each will leave before the end of the transfer window.