Josh Cavallo ‘very proud of Jake Daniels’ bravery’ in coming out as gay

Josh Cavallo has hailed Jake Daniels’ bravery in coming out as gay, becoming the first UK male professional footballer to do so in 32 years.

Cavallo, who plays for Adelaide United, came out as gay in January and Blackpool forward Daniels was inspired by his story. The Australian underlined Daniels announcement by saying “football has a place for everyone”.

“As myself and Adelaide United prepare for the A-League semi-final, I want to stop and take a moment to acknowledge Jake’s announcement and say how very proud I am for his bravery,” Cavallo said per the Guardian. “It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that my story has helped guide Jake to be his true self.

“It’s touching to see the millions of people that my story has impacted and inspired around the world, and to see it help evolve the world game at all levels, is fantastic. This world and the game of football has a place for everyone. Love will always win.”

Many footballers including England captain Harry Kane and Three Lions international Marcus Rashford shared their supportive messages via Twitter. The entire footballing community has sent an outpouring of love following Daniels announcement and pundit Gary Lineker echoed Cavallo’s comments.

“Well played, @Jake_Daniels1,” Lineker tweeted. “It’s been a brilliant season for you on the pitch, and now through your bravery, off the pitch too. I’m sure you’ll receive huge love and support from the football community and many others will follow your path. Good luck to you.”

Upon the announcement Daniels said it had been weighing on his mental health but that now he can be “free”.

“Since I’ve come out to my family, my club and my team-mates, that period of overthinking everything - and the stress it created - has gone,” he told Sky Sports. “It was impacting my mental health. Now I am just confident and happy to be myself finally.

“I have been thinking for a long time about how I want to do it, when I want to do it. I know now is the time. I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.”