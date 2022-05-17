Jake Daniels becomes UK’s first male footballer to come out as gay since 1990

Jake Daniels has become the UK’s first active male footballer to come out as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

The Blackpool forward, 17, says the decision to go public will leave him “free and confident”.

“It’s been such a long time of lying and I’ve just processed and processed every day about how I want to do it,” Daniels explained.

“I want people to know the real me... I feel like I’m ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.”

Daniels made his senior debut for Blackpool earlier this month.

