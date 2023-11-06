Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamaal Lascelles has said he was “fuming” after Jorginho refused to shake his hand after Arsenal’s Premier League defeat to Newcastle.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial second half winner condemned Mikel Arteta’s side to a first league loss of the season in a scrappy game at St James’ Park.

The two teams had traded hostilities throughout the contest and the clashes continued beyond the full-time whistle, with Arsenal midfielder Jorginho declining to shake the hand of his Newcastle counterpart.

And Lascelles said that the snub only made the win even sweeter, describing the Italy international’s actions as “not acceptable”.

“I’m just so glad that we beat them,” Lascelles said to the Daily Mirror. “Their captain Jorginho didn’t want to shake my hand after the game.

“I was fuming, it’s not on.‌ I would never refuse to shake an opposition captain’s hand, no way. You can have as many arguments as you want on the pitch but shake hands at the end, it’s part of the sport.

‌”For me, whatever happens on the pitch - handbags or whatever - you show sportsmanship and shake hands afterwards. He didn’t do that, so I’m so glad we beat them. Players like that, I don’t think it’s acceptable.

Jamaal Lascelles (right) was refused a handshake by Jorginho (Getty Images)

“A lot of them walked in but I went up to him to shake his hand but he didn’t want to - and he’s their captain! There was a lot of that in the game but that’s football and we managed it well and kept our cool.”

Arsenal were furious that Gordon’s goal was allowed to stand after a long VAR check.

They felt that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up and Gabriel was pushed in the back before the Newcastle forward scored, while a tight offside decision was also cleared.

Manager Mikel Arteta labelled the decision as “disgraceful” and “embarrassing”, a position subsequently supported by his club.