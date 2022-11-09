Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England World Cup squad hopeful James Justin faces scan after injury during Leicester Carabao Cup win

Justin scored his first goal since February 2021 before being carried off.

Nick Mashiter
Wednesday 09 November 2022 07:48
Comments
James Justin was carried off in Leicester’s win over Newport (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Justin was carried off in Leicester’s win over Newport (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Leicester’s James Justin will have a scan on Wednesday to discover the extent of his injury after he was carried off against Newport.

The defender was forced off in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win after scoring the opener before Jamie Vardy’s brace eased the Foxes into the fourth round.

Justin’s injury overshadowed a routine victory and came following his first goal in almost two years.

He was understood to be on Gareth Southgate’s 55-man long list for the World Cup ahead of Thursday’s final squad announcement.

Leicester assistant boss Chris Davies said: “He felt something, he will have a scan to see what it was. I’m not sure where it is, he has felt something so we will have to see how it goes.

Recommended

“I thought JJ was excellent, he flicked over to the right having played on the left. His job was to be a little higher up to attack the back line more. He scored a wonderful goal, attacked the space and got a brilliant goal into the far corner.

“We’ll see what the diagnosis is once he’s been looked at and had the relevant scan. I thought his performance was outstanding.

“The mindset for this game was no different to a Premier League game, the complacency can be the biggest threat. We see surprises and shocks all the time in the cup competitions.”

Leicester dominated from the start but it took until a minute before the break for them to go ahead.

Justin – who had not scored since February 2021, the same month a serious knee injury ruled him out for nearly a year – collected Dennis Praet’s pass to cut inside and curl into the corner from 20 yards.

The right-back’s night then tuned sour when he went down on the halfway line after competing for a bouncing ball and was carried off.

Vardy added a second with 20 minutes remaining when he glanced in Marc Albrighton’s cross.

The striker grabbed his second after 82 minutes, latching on to Harvey Barnes’ ball and rounding Nick Townsend to fire in.

Recommended

Newport boss Graham Coughlan said: “I didn’t think it was a free hit at all. We were here to compete, we are competitors and winners with a mentality that’s been building in that changing room.

“We were well within our rights to come here and get something from the game. That’s the thought process we have instilled in the last few weeks.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in