Wales defender James Lawrence ruled out of Euro 2020 with injury

Wales have suffered a Euro 2020 blow with defender James Lawrence ruled out of the tournament by injury.

St Pauli centre-back Lawrence was named in Wales’ 26-man European Championship squad on Sunday, but his place will now be taken by Luton’s Tom Lockyer.

“James Lawrence has had to withdraw from the Euro 2020 squad due to injury,” the Football Association of Wales said on Monday.

“Following a scan yesterday it’s been revealed that he will unfortunately miss out on the final tournament with an injury that will rule him out from playing for a few weeks.

“We wish James Lawrence all the best with his recovery. Lawrence’s withdrawal gives way to Tom Lockyer who narrowly missed out on selection in the 26 named squad yesterday.”

The nine-times capped Lawrence was a potential starter in Wales’ opening Euro 2020 game against Switzerland in Baku on June 12.

Lawrence, 28, started both of Wales’ 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and the Czech Republic in March.

Lockyer has won 13 caps and missed out on selection for the initial squad after injury ruled him out of the final three months of Luton’s season.