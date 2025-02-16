James Maddison happy to respond with winner after criticism from Roy Keane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Maddison was happy to respond in the right way to a “big-profile name” after his 13th-minute goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

The two teams started the day closer to the Premier League relegation zone than the top six and it was Spurs who gained three points following a 10th goal of the campaign by the fit-again Maddison.

Maddison celebrated with a shush to the camera after midweek criticism from ex-Man United captain Roy Keane, who questioned on The Overlap how much of a difference the Tottenham playmaker being available would make to Ange Postecoglou.

“Just a little bit of outside noise wasn’t there, this week? Listen, people have their opinions, but I wanted to do my talking on the pitch today, so I hope there’s a certain few that enjoyed me being the match-winner,” Maddison told Sky Sports.

“No-one is more critical of myself than me. To be fair to the gaffer, he always talks about blocking out the outside noise, but sometimes it’s difficult.

“You can use it but I think the gaffer prefers when we’re just in our little bubble and listening to him.

“Sometimes it’s difficult because it’s constantly in your face these days with social media and WhatsApp. People sending stuff and you do see it and it is there.

“Especially when it’s a big-profile name. Listen, it’s about responding in the right way and I did that today and like I said, I was the match-winner, so I’m really delighted.”