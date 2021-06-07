James Wilson joins Port Vale

Port Vale have signed striker James Wilson on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old was released by Salford at the end of the season.

The former Manchester United forward scored seven goals for the Ammies in Sky Bet League Two last term.

Valiants boss Darrell Clarke told the club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to bring in James. His pedigree is fantastic and I’m sure he will prove a great attacking threat for us next season.

“He scored seven league goals last season for Salford and played in a wide position in quite a few of those games. He certainly has the potential to score more goals when leading the line.”