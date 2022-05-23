Jamie Carragher has described Oasis as “s***e compared to the Beatles” after clashing with former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on Twitter.

Gallagher, a Manchester City fan, had addressed Carragher directly after Pep Guardiola’s side secured the Premier League title with a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

It denied Liverpool a chance at a quadruple, with Carragher’s former club missing out by a single point despite their own final-day win against Wolves.

Gallagher soon provoked Carragher with a gloating tweet, asking: “What you saying carra you (bell emoji) end.”

The former centre-half soon fired back, suggesting that Oasis do not compare favourably to The Beatles, formed in Liverpool, and that Manchester City will never secure the continental success that so far eludes the club.

“I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions League & Oasis are s***e compared to the Beatles,” Carragher replied. “That work??”

Liverpool will attempt to secure their own Champions League triumph and a third trophy of the season against Real Madrid in Paris this Saturday.

Manchester City are now the outright second most successful club in Premier League history with six titles, one more than Chelsea.