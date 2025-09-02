Jamie Carragher highlights flaw Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez must fix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Carragher has pointed out the flaw that could prove the downfall of new Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez if it’s not addressed.

Kerkez, 21, signed from Bournemouth for £40m in the summer, lined up as Andy Robertson’s successor in the position after emerging as one of the Premier League’s most promising full-backs.

He has started all four competitive games under Arne Slot since the start of the season but has nevertheless looked shaky defensively, with his marauding nature leaving holes in Liverpool’s back-line.

Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool during an illustrious 17-year career, feels Kerkez needs to calm his game down.

“Milos Kerkez is too aggressive,” Carragher said on The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet. “He feels like he needs to win every tackle, even every header.

Milos Kerkez has looked defensively vulnerable since his arrival at Liverpool ( PA Wire )

“Sometimes you’ve just got to put the brakes on but I’m hoping that will come with age – he’s only 21. I’m seeing him go for headers on the halfway line where if you go into the back of someone, you’re going to give a foul away.”

Kerkez endured a tough Anfield debut, substituted on the hour mark against former side Bournemouth, but put in his best Reds display yet on the weekend as he stood up well to the challenge of Arsenal’s dynamic winger Noni Madueke, who was the Gunners’ standout player on the pitch that afternoon.

Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers was their first clean sheet of the season as they kept up their winning start to the Premier League campaign.

Carragher feels Arteta, who left new signing Eberechi Eze on the bench at Anfield, did not exploit the defensive weaknesses shown by Liverpool so far this term due to his side’s cautious setup.

“It did feel like that opportunity was there for them with Liverpool having a new team, looking a bit vulnerable defensively,” he added.

“With what happened at Liverpool, does that sum up Mikel Arteta’s mentality? I’m a massive fan of Arteta – he’s done a really good job – but we’re at the time where he must deliver.

“When I saw that team sheet come in, I knew how the game was going to play out. Mikel Merino with set-pieces, he would want to stop Liverpool and defensively make it difficult. They did – Liverpool couldn’t get through them; they couldn’t get any passes going.

“This Arsenal team reminds me of the Liverpool team I played in under Rafael Benítez and Gérard Houllier. It felt at times that both managers had their handbrake on a little bit and it still feels like that from Arteta."