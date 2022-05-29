Jamie Carragher has been mocked in a video for his prediction Real Madrid wouldn’t win the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men defeated Liverpool1-0 on Saturday night to win their 14th European top flight trophy. It has led to many referring back to a clip of former Reds player Carragher saying “this Real Madrid team will not win the Champions League, absolutely no chance”.

CBS took the clip and cut it with footage of the Spanish side lifting the European trophy.

Carragher took the defeat well on social media and tipped his hat to Real. He said: “Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that.”

The final was delayed by 35 minutes as Liverpool fans were struggling to get into the ground. Reports emerged supporters were being tear-gassed outside of the stadium unprovoked and criticism has been aimed at governing body Uefa and the French authorities.

The criticism included that of Carragher who said: “Friends & family tear-gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA.”

Uefa has said there will be a review into what happened in a statement they released to explain what happened outside the Stade de France.

“In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles,” they said.

“This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access. As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.

“Uefa is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.”