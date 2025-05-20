Crystal Palace consider shock move for Jamie Vardy
The striker bade farewell to the King Power Stadium by scoring his 200th Leicester goal
Crystal Palace are considering a shock move for Jamie Vardy with the veteran striker set to leave Leicester at the end of the campaign.
Vardy said farewell to the King Power Stadium by scoring his 200th goal for the club against Ipswich after announcing last month that he would be departing after 13 years in the East Midlands following the club’s relegation.
The 38-year-old, a Premier League and FA Cup winner at Leicester, has expressed a desire to continue his playing career, though, and has emerged as a surprise option for Palace.
A proven goalscorer boasting real experience, Vardy would add to Oliver Glasner’s options in forward areas as the south London club look to build on their own cup triumph.
Jean-Philippe Mateta has enjoyed another standout season under Glasner, while Palace also spent £30m to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal last summer — but Vardy would be available on a free transfer.
Capped 26 times by England, Vardy has history with supporters at Selhurst Park, flapping his arms in a celebration after scoring there for Leicester in an apparent dig at Crystal Palace’s nickname.
The Eagles secured their first major trophy in the club’s 120-year history with a win over Manchester City on Wembley on Saturday.
