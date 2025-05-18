Jamie Vardy provides fitting farewell to Leicester with 200th goal for the club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Vardy wrapped up his Leicester career in style after scoring his 200th goal in his 500th and final appearance for the club in a 2-0 victory over fellow relegated club Ipswich.

The 38-year-old former England striker had a fitting finale with the Foxes as be bid farewell to the club exactly 13 years to the day that he signed from Fleetwood for £1million.

Vardy leaves with quite the legacy on Filbert Way, having helped Leicester produce the ‘great escape’ from relegation in 2015 before winning the Premier League title at 5,000-1 odds the following year alongside an FA Cup win in 2021.

And he gave fans one more moment to shout about when he opened the scoring in the 28th minute before being given a guard of honour by team-mates when he was substituted with 10 minutes to go as he walked off the pitch as a Leicester player for the final time.

The 2019-20 Premier League Golden Boot winner had already missed the target with two openings but it was third time lucky just before the half-hour when he finished expertly for his ninth league goal of the season in a team that has struggled to find the back of the net this campaign.

Kasey McAteer gave Leicester the breathing room they have very rarely had throughout their miserable campaign when he made it 2-0 in the 69th minute, but the game came second on this occasion between two teams who will be playing in the second tier next season.

For Leicester, their relegation to the Championship did not get in the way of a day of celebration for one of their greatest ever players and a slight upturn in recent form leaves some reason for positivity amongst the fans.

Vardy walked the Leicester team out at the King Power Stadium for one final time to fans waving flags in the stands with “Thank you Vards” printed on, while two banners were hung up behind each goal end to celebrate his final appearance for the club as the scoreboard read “Goodbye GOAT”.

open image in gallery Jamie Vardy scored his 200th goal for Leicester on his final appearance at the King Power stadium ( Getty Images )

Kieran McKenna’s side did not read the script in the early stages and were keen to spoil the goodbye party, and the stadium was almost silenced when Leif Davis blasted an effort off the upright in the seventh minute.

Vardy’s moment nearly came as he latched onto Jordan Ayew’s defence-splitting ball but the striker was unable to trouble Alex Palmer with a tame finish.

But, he did not have to wait much longer to bring up goal number 200 for the Foxes.

As James Justin arrowed through the middle of the park, the fans spotted Vardy’s run and were baying for the ball through. Justin listened, and the club’s record goalscorer pounced and slotted beyond Palmer before wheeling away to celebrate the milestone.

It did not stop the Tractor Boys from attempting to ruin the occasion, Omari Hutchinson blazing over the crossbar with the goal at his mercy as Leicester took their lead into the break.

open image in gallery Kasey McAteer scored Leicester's second goal after Vardy had sent the Foxes ahead ( Nigel French/PA Wire )

Foxes goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk was brought into action for the first time at the beginning of the second half to keep out Julio Enciso while Hutchinson continued to cause issues as Ipswich seemingly inched closer to an equaliser.

The hosts should have doubled their advantage when McAteer hit the post in the 64th minute, but he was not to be denied at the second attempt when he blasted beyond Palmer five minutes later.

With 10 minutes to go, Vardy’s number nine was shown on the board and the Leicester players gathered for a guard of honour as he walked off the pitch as a Foxes player for the final time.