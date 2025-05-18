Seamus Coleman suffers Goodison Park heartbreak as Everton legend forced off early into stadium farewell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seamus Coleman’s final farewell to Goodison Park did not go to plan as Everton’s longest-serving current player was forced off early with injury.

The Toffees skipper suffered what looked like an ankle problem just 18 minutes into the emotional contest against Southampton, the last game Everton will ever play at their famous home ground before moving to the newly-named Hill Dickinson Stadium next season.

Coleman was making only his fifth Premier League appearance of the season but was handed the armband for the sentiment-driven clash, a universally popular decision among Everton fans.

However, his outing would end prematurely as he signalled to the bench that he needed to be withdrawn, replaced by Ashley Young as he jogged straight down the tunnel.

Coleman was given a raucous ovation from the Everton faithful as he left the field. He was expected to get a standing ovation at some point in the afternoon, although his substitution no doubt came earlier than anticipated.

Coleman has made over 400 appearances for Everton, the first and last of which have been made under the same manager - with David Moyes currently enjoying his second stint in the Goodison dugout.

Everton are about to enter a new era as they bid a tearful farewell to their home ground of 133 years for pastures new, moving into their new £800m stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock in the summer. Goodison Park will be inherited by Everton Women after being saved from demoliton.

And despite his bit-part role on the pitch this summer, Moyes has insisted that Coleman will remain an Everton player for next season.

“Seamus will stay next season, without doubt,” Moyes said. “He will be part of the group.

“I need him here, his leadership, his message he has among the players and in the dressing room is so strong, it will be wrong of me to let him go. One way or another, Seamus will be here certainly next season.”