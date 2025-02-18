First look inside Everton’s brand-new £800m stadium

This is the first glimpse of Everton's new stadium, estimated to cost close to £750m.

The new venue at Bramley-Moore Dock opened its doors for the first time to 10,000 Toffees fans for an under-18s friendly against Wigan on Monday, 17 February, in the first of three test events.

Steve Davis, a season ticket holder since 1974, said: “The stadium is superb. The views are amazing. It’s everything you want, as a fan. Everton are back."

It comes more than two decades after the club pulled the plug on plans to relocate to the nearby King’s Dock, now the site of the M&S Bank Arena.